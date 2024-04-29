Cape Town’s favourite Gqom DJ, music producer Mr Thela, is not only making waves in the music industry, but is now also an award-winning artist. Mr Thela, whose real name is Simphiwe Sihawu, 24, scooped his very first award at the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday night for his hit track ‘Hello’ featuring DJ Kotin, Big Nuz, Mshayi, in the category of Best Kwaito/Gqom song.

He went up against DJ Lag and Mr Nation Thingz, Hade Boss ft K.C Driller, and Sisestyleni Babies ft Skillz and RudeBoyz. An excited Mr Thela tells the Daily Voice: ‘‘I’m speechless right now. It’s a blessing I never expected, for everything to happen so fast but with the hard work and prayers everything eventually happened.” “Myself and Kotin, Mshayi and Big Nuz who featured in this song are in disbelief of this milestone.”

Out soon: Mr Thela’s new single featuring Peace. Picture: supplied Other than collecting awards, his critically-acclaimed album ‘Tronics Land Series 2’, released in November last year has also become a hit. A single from the album called ‘Kwandonga Ziyaduma’, a collaboration with amapiano heavyweight Njelic has gone gold, according to the Recording Industry of South Africa, reaching over 2.5 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, new music is set to drop this Friday with a single titled ‘Buya Nini’ featuring vocal talent, Peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THUNDERSTORM⚡️⚡️ (@_mrthela) This track promises to be a banger with all the elements of a Gqom track, from the pulsating bassline, to the kick drum and chants, yet drawing inspiration from vocal riffs. Social media teasers for ‘Buya Nini’ have received a warm reception from his growing fan base. “I just wanna thank everyone that has been supporting me from day one until this day and I’d love to thank my team. I promise everyone nothing but good music,” says Mr Thela.