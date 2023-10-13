If you are in the mood to let loose this weekend then Heritage Groove is the place to be this Sunday after lunch. In celebration of their one-year anniversary, you are in for a treat as Cape Town’s best DJs and all your favourites will stiek uit for the first birthday of Heritage Groove.

The line-up is lengthy so trust us, you will not be bored. Expect to groove to the likes of Mr Thela, Gremlin, Liam Hans, Sir Bongz, Tashinga, Senior Mafia, Dani B, Mickz, Fish Parcel, Benny Billionaire, Lorenzo Bathathe, Mashaya, Aydon Marcus, Mr Morris, Oxy Naran, Dean Havinga, SHN and Lenneth Bowers who will all be wrecking the decks. FIRST BIRTHDAY: Heritage Groove Gather your friends and come celebrate some lekker music with some kwaai mense. It’s been a year since the first groove event and since then thousands of revellers have enjoyed great food, amazing vibes and sensational singalongs. Come through and have some fun in the sun and jam along to some of the 90s, 2000s hip hop, R&B and amapiano to keep you grooving the day away.