Born in Gugulethu and raised in Samora Machel in Philippi, the music maestro met with the label’s representatives at UMG headquarters in Johannesburg to announce his next move.

This comes months after the successful release of his critically-acclaimed independent solo album titled Tronics Land Series 2, which debuted at number four on Apple Music and number five on Spotify, with more than 4 million streams in less than a month.

Cape Town Gqom DJ and producer, Simphiwe Sihawu, 24 popularly known by his stage name as Mr Thela has joined the Universal family after he signed a deal with the iconic Universal Music Group. Picture credits Wonga Williams

Congratulatory messages have been flowing in on social media and a grateful Mr Thela says it was not been smooth sailing.

He shares: “I’m very excited about this new journey I’m about to take with Universal Music Group. I’ve had to navigate the industry with no knowledge but a pocket full of dreams.”