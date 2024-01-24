His friend, chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, who was his former manager, was also gunned down as the two hugged and embraced on that fateful evening. Till today, their killers have not been brought to justice. As AKA’s 36th birthday approaches, emotions are especially high among his family and friends who continue to remember him.

Titled ‘Never Leave’, featuring KashCPT, the song pays tribute to AKA. Their relationship was blossoming when he was killed with them both looking deeply in-love, even when they tried to hide it. “And the day I got that news, I wish you kept on this damn pendant,” she wrote.

On the single’s artwork the pendant in question could be seen in Nakai’s hands, where her matching tattoo with Mega is as well. @ZazuB said: “Makes sense now when you once said ‘you always wore your necklace, but on the day you decided to take it off’… not sure we’re you said this but I remember. Love and light mama Bragga 💛“

Makes sense now when you once said “you always wore your necklace,but on the day you decided to take it off”… not sure we’re you said this but I remember. Love and light mama Bragga 💛 https://t.co/KybHIqGg9g — B (@ZazuB) January 23, 2024 Fans are very eager to hear Nakai’s newest work and all the emotions she has bottled inside. @Bumblebee1901 tweeted: “May you heal(whatever that entails personally for u) whilst carry him with you forever.