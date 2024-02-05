South Africans were still beaming with pride over singer Tyla Laura Seethal’s historic Grammy Award win, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all corners. Ordinary South Africans, celebrities and the Number 1 citizen have showered the Johannesburg-born 22-year-old star with praise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared on his official social media platforms, a reaction to the news that yet another South African is making the country proud. “Woke up to the news of our very own Tyla winning the Best African Music Performance for her song ‘Water’ at the #Grammys. “She is the youngest African to win such a prestigious award, adding herself to list of eminent South African artists and musicians who have made an indelible mark on the world stage.

"@Tyllaaaaaaa we congratulate you and we celebrate with you. Your win affirms South Africa's sustained success in various international fora. Thank you for your authenticity and for flying the flag." Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflected on Tyla's Grammy win, labelling her trailblazing success as "inspiring". "Tyla's Grammy Award win once again confirms her status as a music global superstar. Her meteoric success has been truly inspiring and there is much more to come.

"Tyla is a proud ambassador of South African arts and culture. I congratulate Tyla for a historic Grammy Award win, which comes before she has even released a full album. Continue to inspire and to raise the South African flag high." The African National Congress (ANC) extended it's congratulations to the artist. "Tyla's triumph not only signifies personal accomplishment, but stands as a testament to the extraordinary talent that permeates the artistic landscape of South Africa."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tweeted: "The EFF Congratulates Tyla Laura Seethal On Winning A Grammy For Best African Music Performance."

The Democratic Alliance tweeted: "Tyla is making big waves with "Water" 🏆 The 22 year old singer made South Africans proud when she took home the Grammy award for Best African Music Performance." Singer and actress Nandi Madida said; "Trevor Noah hosting the #GRAMMYs, Tyla winning a Grammy. Ya ne South Africa is the girl she thinks she is." Radio presenter Anele Mdoda who got to witness the history making moment live also congratulated Tyla. "And just like that South Africa draws first blood!!!!! Well done lady @Tyllaaaaaaa #947GrammyWeekend," she tweeted. Grammy winner Nomcebo Zikode also congratulated the young superstar and encouraged her to keep shining.