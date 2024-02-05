South African singer Tyla won her first Grammy Award for her hit song ‘Water’ which received international fame last year. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the singer accepted her award for Best African Music Performance.

This is the first year the Best African Music Performance category was introduced to the awards. The 22-year-old faced off with other tough African acts; Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Olamide and Davido featuring South African artist Musa Keys. AFRICA!!!!!!!!!! WE GOT ONE!!!!!! — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) February 5, 2024 In her acceptance speech, Tyla could not contain her excitement as she thanked those who she could remember in the moment.

“If you don't know me, my name is Tyla. I'm from South Africa and last year God decided to change my whole life, so thank you so much to God,” she said. “Thank you to my team, my family; I know my mother's crying somewhere in here. Thank you to the Recording Academy for this category. It's so important and I know I'm forgetting some things, but I won a Grammy! Thank you, thank you.” Congratulations Tyla, the girl is now a Grammy winner. Wow, dreams do come true 🚀🚀🏆🏆🎉🎉 South Africa is on a winning streak right now 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/UIEAXJPS7d — TK Nala (@NalaThokozane) February 5, 2024 Speaking to the Recording Academy after accepting her first Grammy award, Tyla exclaimed how she was “shaking” and was honoured to win the award.