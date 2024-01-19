King Charles is said to have been at his private residence in Balmoral when he was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch is set to attend hospital next week to be treated for the condition, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

A source has now told the DailyMail.com he is currently staying at his private home of Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, where it said he received the diagnosis. It added aides said the king’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure. His engagements will be postponed for his short period of recovery.

The Mail added even though the level of detail on Charles’ health update is unusual for the royal family, he had been “keen” to share it to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked for the condition.

Kensington Palace separately announced at 2pm on Wednesday Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, was being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery. Charles had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House in Ayrshire for the rest of this week, which have now been postponed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at 3.30pm on Wednesday: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.” Royal expert Phil Dampier said on X about the announcement: “Today’s medical news about the King and Princess of Wales reminds us that they are human beings with the same problems as the rest of us.