Underwear mogul Rihanna has min tyd for hiring Victoria’s Secret models. The singer and businesswoman prefers to model all her wares herself - even when she’s got a pregnant or new mom figure.

The mom of two just gave birth seven months ago, but you wouldn’t say so, judging by the latest photoshoot for her new lingerie range. Riri, 36, took to Instagram to share some images showing off her vuurwarme Savage collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) The singer, 36, looks to have shed most of her baby weight and showed off her lekker lyfie in a busty nude corset to promote her Savage Signature Script collection of bras, underwear, teddies and sleep tops.

Other pictures also showed Rihanna in lilac sleepwear while posing seductively on a bed to showcase the new range, which is available through her Savage x Fenty website. Riri and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are parents to sons RZA, 22 months, and Riot, seven months. Rihanna and A$AP - real name Rakim Mayers - were friends for many years and also worked together before they fell in love four years ago and started having a family.

✍🏿 Signature Script 👉🏿 https://t.co/CnH0ujBiBS pic.twitter.com/11GjHnp9wx — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 2, 2024 Rocky opened for the US leg of Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour in 2013. She also starred in his Fashion Killa music video in the same year. By November 2020, it was reported that the long-time friends had officially become an item. In an interview with GQ in 2021, Rocky said Rihanna was “the love of [his] life” and “the one”.