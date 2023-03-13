Rihanna continues to shine bright like a diamond. The Lift Me Up singer performed her Oscar-nominated song during the 2023 Academy Awards, changing from her leather red carpet look to a blinged-out two-piece Maison Margiela set, Page Six reports.

Wearing a black bra top vol rhinestones, the pregnant star belted out the hit, which is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The shimmery shirt featured strands of crystals hanging from the bottom that draped over her bare baby boep. She teamed the look with a pair of black pants featuring a metallic floral pattern and long black gloves.

The Diamonds singer is no stranger to Grammys success, having taken home nine awards over the years, but this was her first time as an Oscar nominee. But Indian movie RRR that took home the Best Song award. Rihanna, who revealed she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl 2023 half-time performance last month, showed off her baby bump in an array of stylish looks during her last pregnancy. Earlier in the evening, she turned heads in a custom Alaïa outfit while walking the Oscars red carpet, sporting a brown leather band dress over a matching bodysuit.

While fans couldn’t get enough of Rihanna’s looks, there’s one person who isn’t as thrilled with her Oscars outing. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” the Barbados singer posted alongside a hilarious Instagram photo of her son with a teary-eyed expression. SHONE: Rihanna looked mooi Everything Everywhere All At Once received more Oscar nominations than any film this year with a whopping 11: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, two for Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Score and Best Song.