On the bill this Saturday night are South African musical band True Origin alongside special guests - none other than songstress Amy Jones and singer Chad Saaiman.

The weekend is here the Roxy Revue Bar in Grand West has just what you need with the best in local entertainment.

Following a successful launch at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre in January and the launch of their debut singles in December 2023, True Origin will be performing some of their original music as well as some well-known cover songs done the only way they know how.

Singer: Chad Saaiman. Picture DL Photography

True Origin took to their social media saying: ”It’s time to get your tickets if you haven’t done so already, you don’t want to miss out on this show. You asked for more, here we go”.

“You can look forward to hearing our original music, our two debut singles as well as some well known covers done the ‘True Origin way’.”