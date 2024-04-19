The weekend is here the Roxy Revue Bar in Grand West has just what you need with the best in local entertainment.
On the bill this Saturday night are South African musical band True Origin alongside special guests - none other than songstress Amy Jones and singer Chad Saaiman.
Following a successful launch at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre in January and the launch of their debut singles in December 2023, True Origin will be performing some of their original music as well as some well-known cover songs done the only way they know how.
True Origin took to their social media saying: ”It’s time to get your tickets if you haven’t done so already, you don’t want to miss out on this show. You asked for more, here we go”.
“You can look forward to hearing our original music, our two debut singles as well as some well known covers done the ‘True Origin way’.”
With their Pop infused Jazz Fusion style this is a show not to be missed so be sure to get those tickets at Quicket for R200 and choose a time that best suits your schedule.