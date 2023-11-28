South African music sensation and former Idols SA finalist Amy Jones has tied the knot and says she’s never been happier. On Saturday, Amy, 30, married her long-time friend and manager Lee Willcock, 43.

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of 127 friends and family at the picturesque Cavalli Estate in Somerset West. A SONG IN THEIR HEARTS: Amy Jones and husband Lee Willcock at wedding The blushing bride from Paarl says her wedding was the fairy tale she envisioned it to be and she felt like she was the leading lady in a Hollywood romcom. She says: “Walking down the aisle with my dad by my side, and seeing the man who won my heart waiting and staring at me... My heart simply smiled. The day was perfect, honestly! I married the man of my dreams.”

Lee took Amy under his wing at Jireh Productions in 2016. In 2021, the couple went public with their romance and the very next year, Lee popped the big question. The bride and groom looked breathtaking, with Lee opting for the Tuxedo Line by Markhams while Amy had her dream gown made by Melody Bowers, a designer from Phenomena.

Melody says Amy's brief was that she wanted to look like a princess. Melody explains: "Amy's dress was off-white with a 3D pearlescent effect and overlaid with a skirt of shimmering tulle, carefully hand-crafted with pearls and sequins and flown in from India especially for her. "The bodice was embossed with an embroidered motif and encrusted with jewels that were individually hand-sewn to create a modern yet classic look.

"I drew inspiration from the series called Bridgerton (Queen Charlotte to be specific)." The couple performed a song together at their wedding ceremony. Lee, who has two children aged 16 and 11 from a previous relationship, says Amy is his soulmate, adding: "I'm feeling totally blessed, I am excited for our future together. I didn't just marry the artist I manage but my soulmate."

He added: "The bond between Amy and my children is amazing. Amy is a role model to my teen daughter and a great support to my son with his sport." The couple is due to jet off to their honeymoon in Mauritius tonight. Among the famous faces at the wedding were former Miss South Africa Amy Kleinhans, media personality Tracey-Lee Oliver, Julian Cranford, Jeremy Harris and Carl Wastie.