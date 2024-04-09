A year after popping the big question to his girlfriend of five years, Chad Saaiman has finally tied the knot. Chad and his beautiful bride Savanah Smith, got hitched on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Casa Labia, Muizenberg.

The award-winning singer and radio presenter and his long-time girlfriend got engaged in January 2023 at his favourite restaurant, Villa 47, in Cape Town. Savanah who is a medical doctor and the Chief Medical Officer at Innohealth Clinics, looked breathtaking in a long white gown from Lauren R Couture. Family affair: Chad with his brother Lee and their dad Abie. Picture: Jarryd Kleinhans “My first dress was my dream dress, I had a consult with Lauren who did an amazing job at designing and creating it for me,” says the new Mrs Saaiman.

“My dress was made out of white Milano silk, strap cup corset with fit and flare silhouette, low back detail with covered buttons back closure and extra length train. She also had a reception dress - a mini made out of the same Milano silk with a large back bow, which she paired with comfy sneakers. Chad was uitgevat in a white jacket, bow tie and black pants made by GD Suits.

Hip hip hooray: Guests cheer the newly weds on at Casa Labia in Muizenberg on Saturday. Picture: Jarryd Kleinhans The couple said their vows in front of 65 guests in the elegant outdoor setting with the quirky #SaaimanSaysIDo legend printed on various parts of their gold and white decor. Chad’s brother lee was his best man and Savanah’s sister Chelsey the maid of honour. Chad’s daughter, Summer, was the bridesmaid and the couple’s various nieces the flower girls. The candle-lit dinner reception was kicked off by Chad’s sister Carey who played the grand piano as guests were seated.

“We then went into speeches, mains, and Garth B on the decks,” says Chad. “There were so many highlights but seeing Savanah for the first time, as she walked down the aisle was wonderful. I surprised her with special wishes from Eric Benet and Craig David as we played their songs. That was special.” Savanah adds: “My highlight was the speeches, every speech was magical. Hearing what our family felt for our partners and our journey was incredible.”