Get your popcorn and cooldrink ready because the Bridgetown Theatre Company is hosting its inaugural Cape Flêts Fillim Festival this weekend. The movie fest is scheduled to take place at the Academia Theatre, on Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne, on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 10pm.

Festival coordinator Sebastian Petersen says artistically talented yet inexperienced actors, writers, crew and filmmakers were trained and have produced two new films, called Capers and Sy Gie Haar Uyt. Both films were developed by Gemini Twins Films and Allegiance Media, and will be showcased at the festival for the first time. Organiser: Sebastian Petersen. Picture: facebook For Capers, students from six College of Cape Town campuses were involved in the making of the film.

Petersen says: “The College of Cape Town students wrote their own script, they produced it, directed it and they acted in it. They’ve developed everything from scratch.” Sy Gie Haar Uyt was produced with creatives from the Bridgetown Theatre Company and township communities. Petersen adds: “The reason why we started it all was to give film makers in the Western Cape that have never had opportunities to screen their films.”

Around 22 movies including short films, music videos, animation, documentaries, and feature films will be showcased. Light, camera, action: The crew of Capers. Picture: supplied Petersen explains: “Some people shot with camera phones and the quality is brilliant. “Some people literally had one camera and they shot different angles, and some people did it with no budget, but the quality and amount of effort they put in to make the films is phenomenal.”

Ryan Cyster will be screening his short film with Jono, ‘Bok en Skaapie Skiet 'n Movie’ at the festival. Ryan says: “People should attend the festival as you will experience something special, different and typical to Cape Town. Productions that have its own Capetonian look, feel, flavour and energy as local is lekker.” The festival is free to attend. Mense are encouraged to bring along non-perishable food and clothing items which will be distributed to the needy.