A local musician is launching the only jazz-only online radio station in Cape Town.

Sebastian Petersen, 48, is calling his radio station AfriKaap.

And says he wants Capetonians to tune in and enjoy the sounds of pure jazz 24/7.

Sebastian, from Kuils River is known for his kwaai guitar skills, and told the Daily Voice that he is excited about the project and did a soft-launch this week to give his new baby a try.

“The soft launch was just to see how it works and how we will run, but the official launch will be in April with the different presenters,” he says, adding that anyone interested in being a presenter is welcome to join.

TALENT: Known for guitar skills

“The soft launch had 500 people tuned in and this is evident that online radio is the future and the people are already following this new way of radio.

“People like Clarence Ford and P4 Radio are what inspired this station.”

Sebastian says the name of the station has a uniquely Cape Town feel to it but the listenership will be much wider than just the Cape.

“AfriKaap is the expression of Cape Flats culture that is the core of Cape Town and will introduce our listeners to the best of local and international music.

CULTURE: AfriKaap official launch in April

“For more than 22 years, I performed as a musician and entertained people across the world. We are not driven by a Top 40 programming policy.

“Instead, we will pride ourselves on playing new and old music from local talent and abroad. AfriKaap dares to play what commercial radio stations don’t.

“Our audience spans generations, our playlist spans genres. We will create an authentic listening experience that will keep you coming back for more.

“AfriKaap Online Radio will generally target the young-at-heart musically-adventurous listener who likes to be challenged with new sounds and ideas, but will keep the identity of the culture of the Cape Town music scenes.”

Sebastian says they intend doing live outside broadcasts from various events and venues.

To tune in, go to https://zeno.fm/radio/AfriKaap/.

