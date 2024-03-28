This tiny beauty queen from Atlantis showed that she has style and grace when she won Mini Miss South Africa 2024 and Mini Miss Universe SA 2024 at the weekend. The pageant, by Carolyn Botha, Director of Pageants SA, was hosted in Pretoria.

Not only did she win the big titles during the crowning last Sunday, she also bagged awards in the Best Theme Wear, Best Ramp Model, Most Photogenic and Best Interview categories.

While this may sound like fun and games, little Sameeykah went through a gruelling process for four days to prove she had what it took. This included orientation, registrations and interviews on the first day. On the second day, she donned her evening wear and casual wear on the ramp.

The third day was for theme wear, with the crowning taking place on Sunday. Speaking to IOL, proud mom Shamoodah Kader-Bodkin, 28, said her throat was sore from all the cheering and hyping for her cute daughter. Shamoodah says: “When they announced her win, I jumped up, I cried, it was everything, mixed emotions. I was so excited. I ran to my husband to give him a hug and kiss. She is super excited. She loves her crown, she loves her gifts and awards.”

The family travelled home by bus and when asked how she felt about her win, Sameeykah says: “I feel so nice.” Speaking to IOL, proud mom, Shamoodah Kader-Bodkin, 28, said her throat was sore from all the yelling and hyping for her cute daughter. Picture: Facebook Prizes include make-up, age appropriate toys, glass crockery and a crown worth approximately R3 000. Shamoodah says: “She enjoyed the pageant so much. She loved every moment on the stage. Sameeykah also made many, many friends at the pageant.”

In December last year, the girlie won the title of Tiny Miss Western Province. Described as a talkative, vibrant and outspoken little girl, Sameeykah has only been in the modelling industry for five months. Her mom says she was intrigued by the pageantry scene while watching YouTube videos and ultimately decided it’s what she wants to do.