There is now an official youth and adolescent-friendly clinic at Bellville South Community Day Centre (CDC). This marks a new chapter in accessible healthcare for youngsters in the community.

The Bellville South CDC aims to be more than just a healthcare facility. It's envisioned as a haven where young people of all ages can access confidential and youth-friendly services tailored to their needs. From reproductive health to mental wellness, the clinic offers a range of services aimed at promoting the holistic well-being of its young visitors. Welcoming: Clinic’s Sister Caty May. Picture supplied Sister Caty May says that their goal is to create an environment where jongmense can be feel heard, respected, and empowered to prioritise their health.

She says: “We want to help you access the healthcare that you need. “We encourage all youth to spread the word on our new clinic and to please share feedback with us on how you want to receive care, your feedback matters to us because your health matters to us.” The new clinic officially opened its doors on 18 April 2024 and is located outside of the main clinic to allow youth to access healthcare easily and safely.

Serious Issues: Young people have to make decisions. Picture supplied The launch kicked off with a showcase of local talent from participating schools and inspiring talks by youth at the community hall. Attendees at the special event included students from Bellville South High School, Goeie Hoop Primary School, Kasselsvlei High School, and Bellville South Primary School. The learners also created graffiti on the walls of the clinic to leave their mark and take ownership of the space.

Western Cape Department of Health spokesperson Shimoney Regter adds: “We express our heartfelt gratitude to our local schools and healthcare partners for their support in the launch of our youth clinic.” Bellville teens say they will be making use of the clinic services, while a 16-year-old Mitchells Plain resident who wished to remain anonymous, urged the department to do the same for the Plain. The youngster says: “I think this will be cool for us because a lot of youngsters are afraid or shy to go to a clinic if they need help.