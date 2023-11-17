The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints has blessed the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness with nearly 1 000 wheelchairs. The department will over a period of 12 months receive 900 wheelchairs, 2260 mobility aids ranging from walkers and crutches and 196 hearing aids.

The R12 million donation comes from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the globe and forms part of the church’s humanitarian aims to improve mobility, health, and educational and economic opportunities for people with physical disabilities. GIFT: Ricardo Lodewyk and Larisha Manas. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane, Independent Media The Church also donated audiology and visual equipment to assist the Department, as well as tool kits to fix wheelchairs. CEO of the Western Cape Rehabilitation Centre Fatima Peters says the donation will not only help those in need but also lifts the burden of a tight budget off from their shoulders.

Peters explains: “Many times people have to wait between three to six months for a wheelchair. Now some will have a waiting time of only two weeks. “This generous donation also gives us hope for now and the future, we are truly thankful.” Chief Financial Officer of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness Simon Kaye thanked the Church for the generous donation.

A grateful Kaye says: “This donation plays a crucial role in assisting the department in providing quality services for persons with disabilities across the province. “Often, we have a very narrow financial view of what needs to go where. “We would like to thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for trusting us as a steward.”

The president of the church, Imani Mwaipopo, says these contributions are part of the “Lord’s storehouse of resources to help His children”. Mwaipopo adds: “Church members fast for one day each month and generously donate the value of the meals missed to benefit other members in need. “In addition, church members offer their time, talents, compassion, materials, and financial resources.