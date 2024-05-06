Several families living in Wesbank have been displaced after losing their home in a blaze on Thursday afternoon. Jonathan Brinkhuis, 57, says his family of nine are left with only their clothes on their back a the main house and four structures in the backyard as wells as all their belongings went up in flames.

“When I came back from work, I saw everything had burned down, nothing was left over. I feel heartbroken but what can I do,” the dad says. “My daughters and their children were living in our backyard in a four bedroom structure but even that burned. We thank God that not one person got hurt in the process, that is what I’m so glad about.” Loss: Jonathan Brinkhuis, 57. Picture: supplied Neighbour Isak Williams, 49, says his wendy house also burned in the fire that broke out at around 2pm.

“I can’t tell you what happened, I went to work for the day and when I returned home everything was demolished. “We were three families on this property who lost their wendy houses in this fire, it is not a good feeling. I lost everything, nothing could be salvaged.” “I have a 10-year-old daughter who visits me on the weekends and during the week she is with her mother but now there is no place for her to come visit.”