Several families living in Wesbank have been displaced after losing their home in a blaze on Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan Brinkhuis, 57, says his family of nine are left with only their clothes on their back a the main house and four structures in the backyard as wells as all their belongings went up in flames.
“When I came back from work, I saw everything had burned down, nothing was left over. I feel heartbroken but what can I do,” the dad says.
“My daughters and their children were living in our backyard in a four bedroom structure but even that burned. We thank God that not one person got hurt in the process, that is what I’m so glad about.”
Neighbour Isak Williams, 49, says his wendy house also burned in the fire that broke out at around 2pm.
“I can’t tell you what happened, I went to work for the day and when I returned home everything was demolished.
“We were three families on this property who lost their wendy houses in this fire, it is not a good feeling. I lost everything, nothing could be salvaged.”
“I have a 10-year-old daughter who visits me on the weekends and during the week she is with her mother but now there is no place for her to come visit.”
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says the cause of the fire is undetermined.
“Our initial estimates are that 23 persons were displaced and no injuries were reported.”
If anyone would like to assist the victims with any clothing, food, household items or any other form of donations the drop off address is 23 Coway Way, Wesbank.