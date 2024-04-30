More than seventeen people including three school children have been left homeless after their house was gutted by a fire over the weekend in Lost City, Mitchells Plain. Sharne Loggenberg says the fire started around 2am on Saturday morning when her sister, who was one of the backyard dwellers, apparently left a candle lit because there was no electricity, and fell asleep.

“When the fire started, everyone just saved their own lives and ran out. There was no time to grab anything so they are left with nothing. We have one matriculant who lost all his books and uniform and other small children. “Currently, everyone is scattered and living here and there with no fixed place to stay. I am also a backyard dweller, my parents live with me at the moment in Portlands but I am not able to accommodate everyone so the neighbours are assisting where they can and we try to help each other out.” Devastating: Victims are appealing for help. Picture: supplied Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for City’s Fire and Rescue Service, says a woman suffered from smoke inhalation.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 02:55 and attended to the scene where three formal dwellings were affected by the fire and four informal structures were destroyed, leaving 17 persons displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown.” Sharne says they are appealing for any assistance with clothes, toiletries, blankets or any donations towards rebuilding their lives. “We would appreciate any help because we are desperately in need of anything. We have school children, adults and young children who are left with nothing and the cold winter months are approaching.”