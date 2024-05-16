Residents in certain parts of the south were able to breathe a sigh of relief after their water was restored following a two day droogte. The outage was caused by tree roots which damaged a pipe.

The City’s Water and Sanitation maintenance team attended to a leak detected on Tuesday on the 600 millimetre diameter pipe located in Main Road, Lakeside which impacted a significant number of areas including Muizenberg, Kalk Bay, Fish Hoek, Deep Sun Valley, Clovelly and Masiphumelele. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, said the cause of the disruption was due to large tree roots that dislodged the connecting collar of the pipe in Main Road. Busy: Team fixing pipe. Picture: City of Cape Town “The repairs were completed this morning (Wednesday) and water is being gradually restored to the affected areas.

“The City takes proactive measures to maintain the water pipes. Water pipe leaks can happen for a number of reasons. The City is committed to attending to every water disruption as soon as a service request is created and a maintenance team becomes available.” Antoinette Botes, a resident from Kalk Bay says her water was restored around 1pm on Wednesdat afternoon. “This is not something we are not used to, at least once a month we are sitting without water for a few days because of pipes,” she says.