Residents in certain parts of the south were able to breathe a sigh of relief after their water was restored following a two day droogte.
The outage was caused by tree roots which damaged a pipe.
The City’s Water and Sanitation maintenance team attended to a leak detected on Tuesday on the 600 millimetre diameter pipe located in Main Road, Lakeside which impacted a significant number of areas including Muizenberg, Kalk Bay, Fish Hoek, Deep Sun Valley, Clovelly and Masiphumelele.
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, said the cause of the disruption was due to large tree roots that dislodged the connecting collar of the pipe in Main Road.
“The repairs were completed this morning (Wednesday) and water is being gradually restored to the affected areas.
“The City takes proactive measures to maintain the water pipes. Water pipe leaks can happen for a number of reasons. The City is committed to attending to every water disruption as soon as a service request is created and a maintenance team becomes available.”
Antoinette Botes, a resident from Kalk Bay says her water was restored around 1pm on Wednesdat afternoon.
“This is not something we are not used to, at least once a month we are sitting without water for a few days because of pipes,” she says.
“It is annoying and uncomfortable because then we need to spend money we don’t have to buy water or pay a ridiculous amount of money to have water delivered to the house. The water is back on now till it switches off again next time.”
Three weeks ago scores of households along the South Peninsula were also without water for three days caused by vandalism of an air valve in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood, which caused a leak in the system.
This resulted in 44 schools dismissing learners early and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA appealing for water donations to assist 500 animals in need of hydration.