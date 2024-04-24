Residents living on the South Peninsula could breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday as their water supply was restored after two days.
The residents were left high and dry on Sunday afternoon after an air valve was damaged due to vandalism in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood, which caused a leak in the system.
In order to repair the damage, the City needed to shut down the water supply, which impacted thousands of residents.
The WCED Metro South district office had to dismiss learners early at 44 schools for health and safety reasons, while water tankers were dispatched to the various areas to assist residents.
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, says on Monday night, their Water and Sanitation Directorate turned the final nuts and bolts on a new section of a water pipe that was successfully installed in Parkwood.
He said valves were slowly turned open during the night and on Tuesday morning to flush the system and get rid of air pockets, to avoid blow outs and further leaks.
By last night water has been restored although water pressure was still low in a few areas.
@zahidbadroodien URGENT NOTICE: Vandalism to air valve in Parkwood resulting in major bulk water shutdown in order to initiate repair. Please save water in buckets and containers. Thank you for your understanding #vandalism #shutdown #water #nowater #CapeTown #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - zahidbadroodien
Ward 43 councillor, Elton Jansen says the vandalism has affected the poorest and most vulnerable the most.
“Limited water tankers were available and lessons were learned in terms of this. Tankers could not reach all, especially our informal areas in the Philippi Horticultural Area as well as seniors. The City's water department needs to go to the drawing board to best deal with these unforeseen maintenance.”
Beryl Williams from Lotus River says she is relieved the water is back on: “Our water went on at 10pm on Monday night and the water pressure is normal. Wow, I am feeling much better now because it was very stressful.”