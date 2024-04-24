Residents living on the South Peninsula could breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday as their water supply was restored after two days. The residents were left high and dry on Sunday afternoon after an air valve was damaged due to vandalism in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood, which caused a leak in the system.

In order to repair the damage, the City needed to shut down the water supply, which impacted thousands of residents. The WCED Metro South district office had to dismiss learners early at 44 schools for health and safety reasons, while water tankers were dispatched to the various areas to assist residents. Solved: City’s Zahid Badroodien says issue is fixed. Picture supplied Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, says on Monday night, their Water and Sanitation Directorate turned the final nuts and bolts on a new section of a water pipe that was successfully installed in Parkwood.

He said valves were slowly turned open during the night and on Tuesday morning to flush the system and get rid of air pockets, to avoid blow outs and further leaks. By last night water has been restored although water pressure was still low in a few areas. #shutdown #water #nowater #CapeTown #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - zahidbadroodien @zahidbadroodien URGENT NOTICE: Vandalism to air valve in Parkwood resulting in major bulk water shutdown in order to initiate repair. Please save water in buckets and containers. Thank you for your understanding #vandalism Ward 43 councillor, Elton Jansen says the vandalism has affected the poorest and most vulnerable the most.