Voice of the Cape radio station says threats and attacks on their reputation has continued unabated after their radio presenter Shafiek Sedick was taken off air for allegedly entertaining Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Eid. Sedick was dragged on social media after a Facebook post by the mayor, on April 11, went viral. In the post, which was later edited to remove Sedick’s name, the mayor wrote: “Lovely Eid lunch with Aunty Saieda Lotters and Shafiek Sedick who are serving the Wynberg community tirelessly through their feeding programmes. Shukran, die kos was regtig heerlik. (sic)”

The post caused a stir online and angered the local Muslim community, who have slammed the Democratic Alliance for not condemning the genocide in Palestine. Link: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Phando Jikelo Sedick is the chairman of the Wynberg Concerned Citizens (WCC), which hosted Hill-Lewis on Eid ul Fitr, but has denied being part of the event. The presenter was taken off air but VOC later stated that he had by mutual agreement, opted to stay off air due to threats made on his person.

In a statement released by VOC on Tuesday, General Manager Abdul Aleem Gamza said they wanted to “clear the air” as attacks on the station’s reputation continues unabated on social media. The station has been called out as being hypocritical for condemning the DA’s refusal to declare a genocide in Palestine, but continuing to play the party’s adverts and interviewing the mayor on programs. Gamza said: “We have recently been made aware of ongoing attacks on our reputation and credibility, alleging that VOC is affiliated with a specific political party. We want to be clear: VOC is, and will remain, an independent, non-partisan broadcaster. We are in no way nor will we ever be aligned to any political party or any of its affiliates.”

VOC says while they have accepted Sedick’s explanation that he was not part of the Eid lunch with the mayor, he remains off air, but mutual agreement, as a precautionary measure. VOC station manager Goolam Fakier said last week: “...this is the best for him and the station because someone on social media said they will come to VOC to ‘moer’ Shafiek.” Fakier said yesterday that Sedick remains on a break but would not indicate when the presenter would return on air.