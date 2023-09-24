South Africa is celebrating Heritage Day on Sunday, September 24. The day is also known as Braai Day, and I hope you have your vleis and braai tongs ready because the weather is going to be reg and to top it all off, it’s a long weekend.

One of the beacons of heritage for the Cape Muslim community is radio station Voice of the Cape (VOC). Anticipation is mounting at 2 Queens Park Avenue, Salt River as the popular community radio station celebrates the launch of its brand-new studios. With a theme, “Through the Ages”, the event will kick off tonight with a thikr (Islamic worship) to bring salutations and show gratitude to Allah for making it all happen.

FRESH START: Station manager Goolam Fakier On Sunday, the presenters will take visiting listeners on a tour through the new studios. But before that, veteran presenter Yusuf Fisher and Ashraf Kenny will do an outside broadcast from the V&A Waterfront, where the radio first broadcast from nearly three decades ago, to grow into the most listened to community radio station in the Western Cape. The official programme will start at 3pm and will include many dignitaries and performers to celebrate this great achievement.

LOCAL INSTITUTION: Voice of the Cape studios in Salt River Recently appointed station manager Goolam Fakier, who also cut his broadcasting teeth at the station, says: “The VOC has a rich history that dates back 28 years, when we first went to air in January 1995 during Ramadaan. This ultimately made VOC the first Muslim radio station in SA, let alone the Western Cape. “From our humble beginnings as a small community station, we have grown into a beloved community institution that serves as a source of information, entertainment and connection for our listeners over the years.” He adds: “We’ve had the privilege to bring incredible programming, news and advertising to our dedicated audience.

“Our station’s growth and success have been made possible by the dedication and hard work of our talented team. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to every member of our staff, past and present, for their unwavering commitment to excellence. “When we were awarded our independent frequency in 2013 and became 91.3FM we worked around the clock to establish our identity and purpose.

“Now 10 years later, I am proud to announce that the VOC is the No. 1 community radio station in the Western Cape (BRC RAMS June 2022 to July 2023). “With a celebration of countless milestones, we foster a seed of belonging amongst our dedicated listeners. “The proudest moment for me is to see how we transition into the next era,” Fakier adds.