The Hawks have rearrested a man who is linked to the murder of a police officer. In June 2022, Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Gladstone Mphakathi was about to start his night shift at Philippi railway station in Ngulube Street, Browns Farm, Philippi, when he was shot and killed.

Hawk’s spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said their National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC) team based in Bellville nabbed the 43-year-old suspect, Xolisa Lufutha, on Wednesday. Murdered: Warrant Officer Siya Mphakathi. Picture: supplied “In June 2022 the victim was on his way to work driving his own private vehicle when he was shot and killed allegedly by three unknown suspects. “During the investigation, two suspects were arrested and were charged for police murder.

“The case was referred to the Western Cape division of the High Court and on 27 October 2023, the two accused made their first appearance. On the same date, the case was struck off the court roll and the accused were released. “Warrants of arrest for the two accused were subsequently obtained and they were circulated as wanted hence the apprehension of Lufutha. “The other suspect is still at large and we are busy trying to trace him.”

Lufutha was expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday. Mphakathi’s relative Sibusiso Gambu said the officer was shot inside a white Toyota Tazz as he parked it. The family said they didn’t know what the motive for his murder was.