Police are probing the brazen robbery of former Western Cape top cop Major-General Jeremy Veary who along with his family was held at gunpoint on Tuesday night. A leaked police report revealed that the skelms gained access to Vearey’s Mowbray home by claiming to be cops.

Vearey is the former head of Western Cape detectives. The report states: “It is alleged that the complainant was in his house at the mentioned address sitting in the living room with his family watching TV. Suddenly he heard a knock on the glass door. “When he looked, he saw a tall unknown African male standing by the glass door, carrying a firearm and knocking very hard shouting, police, police.

“Then the complainant asked him for the appointment certificate and could answer. When the complainant noticed that it was serious, the complainant stood up and unlocked the door. “While the complainant was busy unlocking the door, another unknown African male just smashed the glass door with a crow bar and damaged the glass door.” The report further states the two men went inside Vearey’s home and one instructed him to lay down on the floor.

A third thief also entered the house and demanded Vearey’s cellphone. They took Veary’s son to the bedrooms and stole a laptop, iPad, cellphone and R170 in cash. On the case: Malcolm Pojie. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Poje, confirms: “Mowbray SAPS registered a house robbery case for further investigation following an incident which occurred at about 8.45pm. “A family of four was held up by three unknown armed suspects and robbed of electronic devices, including a laptop, an iPhone, an iPad and cash.The family escaped unhurt. The suspects are still at large after fleeing the scene.”

Very could not be reached for comment. The incident comes a week after it was revealed that Veary who was fired after a Facebook post, was set to testify in the trial of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack. According to the state’s case, Modack had allegedly tried to bribe Vearey by paying an alleged middleman, Mohamed Hanware, over R500 000 for the return of his firearms.