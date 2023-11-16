Cops are on the hunt for four skelms who are behind a Nyanga cash heist which left three cops injured during a shootout. Five months after the dramatic robbery at Junction Mall in Nyanga, cops have released pictures of the men accused of holding staff at gunpoint and klapping skote on officers who attempted to foil the robbery.

According to a Daily Voice source, the four skelms arrived at the shopping centre driving a green Opel Corsa bakkie with false number plates and attempted to gain access to the safe at Pick n Pay. The source says: “What happened is, at the time, they just arrived in that bakkie and had false number plates. They went into the shop on a Monday morning and held up the staff because they wanted access to the safe. “The lady working in the control office was slim and slammed the gate closed immediately so they couldn’t get in. They then resorted to robbing the float from the tills and got about R1000.

“As they left, they saw the police car and that is when there was a shootout and the officers were seriously injured, but luckily they survived.” The source says cops have been searching high and low for the boewe since obtaining footage from the store but have been unable to trace them. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, urged mense to help the Western Cape Provincial Hijacking Task Team to help locate the group wanted for heist and attempted murder.