The Congolese man accused of killing a US citizen in Green Point made his first appearance at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Gedeon Tshimowa, 27, allegedly had an argument with Phillips Olagoke Allen-Barake, 22, on Friday morning in the kitchen of Atlantic Point Backpackers, when the American tourist was stabbed to death.

Tshimowa was arrested at his residence and the court heard that not only was he charged with murder, but he also faces a count of escaping from custody. The accused walked into the dock and looked shocked as his private lawyer did the talking. He said his client has legally been in South Africa for 20 years and has the necessary documents.

He said Tshimowa had no previous convictions, outstanding warrants or pending cases. According to the charge sheet, Tshimowa tried to escape from police custody at Sea Point Police Station last Friday. No further details were given. The case was postponed to 27 February for bail information.

On Monday, the owner of the backpackers lodge said henceforth they would only speak through their spokesperson. The owner says: “This is still very traumatic, not only to us, but to the staff and other people here. The family of the deceased have been contacted.” National Tourism Crisis Communications spokesperson, Natalia Rosa, said they were deeply saddened by the incident.