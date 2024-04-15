A seasoned runner died shortly after completing the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday. Siraaj Toefy, 60, from Schaapkraal, completed the gruelling race in a time of 5:30:30.

However, after the race he was feeling unwell and was taken to hospital, where it was discovered he had suffered a stroke and he died shortly thereafter. Siraaj is survived by his wife Shireen, two daughters and three grandchildren. Daughter Mishkah Hendricks says her father’s death came as a shock as he was healthy.

“He was never sick and had no ailments. He was a great father, grandfather, husband and an amazing athlete. He was always motivating the people around him and always had a positive outlook on life. “My father will be missed in the running and cycling community as he was known by so many,” she adds. Siraaj was a member of the Ommiedraai Friends Athletic Club for the past two years, and prior to that he was at Central Athletics Club and Totalsports VOB Running Club.

He completed 12 Two Oceans Ultra Marathons, four Comrades Marathons and 25 Cape Town Cycle Tours. Chairperson of Ommiedraai, Wasfi Adams, says Siraaj was an excellent athlete and admired and loved by all. “He was one of the better athletes and outperformed many who were a lot younger than him. He was always willing to provide advice to the younger club members.

“I got him at the start of the event in Newlands (on Saturday) and had the opportunity to greet and shake his hand. Little did I know it would be the last. “We all are shocked. He was a legend and he had the opportunity to complete his 12th Ultra in an amazing time,” he says. Siraaj was laid to rest yesterday.