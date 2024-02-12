Police have arrested two more people who are allegedly linked to a triple murder which claimed the lives of two LEAP officers in Old Crossroads. Siphelele Magwa, who was off duty at the time, was with his brother and friend on 18 May 2023 when the incident happened.

In December, police published photographs of suspects Lindikhaya Mbeki (aka Whitey) and Khangelani Mbobo (aka KG). They are all also linked to the murder of another LEAP officer, Zamikhaya Kwinana, who was killed during a violent taxi strike in August 2023. A third suspect, Khangelani Matroos, was arrested in January for the illegal possession of a firearm. He was in a vehicle which was traced and pulled over in Lower Crossroads.

Police have arrested two more people who are linked to the triple murder which claimed the life of a LEAP officer in Old Crossroads. The off-duty officer Siphelele Magwa was with his brother and friend on May, 18, 2023 when the incident happened. Police searched the vehicle and a black pistol was found in the boot. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Sterling investigative work by members attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in collaboration with Crime Intelligence led to the arrest of two more suspects, aged between 30 and 35 in connection with a triple murder which claimed the life of an off-duty LEAP officer and two others in Old Crossroads during May 2023 on Friday. “Police acted on information received from crime intelligence that one of the outstanding suspects was at a medical facility in Old Crossroads. They acted on the information and found the suspect who was then apprehended.