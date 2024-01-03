Tragedy struck at a Muizenberg beach on New Year’s Day after two men drowned while another man is still being sought after he was swept out to sea. It’s understood the three men aged 18, 24 and 28 were caught in a rip current at Sonwabe Beach on Monday.

Hundreds of beachgoers flocked to the popular beach to enjoy the hot summer weather. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said services were activated around 1.30pm following eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress. The NSRI Strandfontein rescue craft Rescue 1 Bravo was launched and a Muizenberg CoCT lifeguard jet-ski responded.

Lambinon explains “On arrival on the scene, one male, aged 18, was found on the beach. NSRI medics initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation efforts and they were joined by emergency services. “After all efforts to resuscitate the teenager were exhausted, sadly, he was declared deceased. An 8-year-old boy from Belhar was also rescued from the water, while his 28-year-old father was still missing.

According to Lambinon, a 12-year-old boy from Woodstock who is the brother of the deceased teen, is in stable condition in hospital after he was rescued by two bystanders. He says the 12 and 18-year-olds are brothers, while their aunt is married to the missing man. The family of the deceased teen at the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Tragedy struck at a Cape beach on New Year's Day after two men drowned while another man is still being sought after he was swept out to sea. Picture:Leon Knipe. Lambinon adds: “A sea and shoreline search for the 28-year-old male continues but there remain no signs of the missing man.”

The missing man’s family asked for privacy while he is still being sought. The missing man’s family asked for privacy while he is still being sought. Meanwhile, while the NSRI was responding to this incident, they were flagged down by mense about half a kilometre away regarding another incident.

Lambinon says: “On investigating, NSRI were met by a male, age 24, from Manenberg, who had been rescued from the water by bystanders and he was on the beach with no pulse and no breathing.” The man was declared deceased after emergency services tried to resuscitate him. Muizenberg police have registered an inquest for further investigation.