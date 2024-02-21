A high-ranking gang boss who mercilessly killed a one-year-old boy from Retreat has been sentenced to life in the mang along with his henchmen. Nearly six years after the horrific murder of toddler Tashwill Junior Nel and the attempted murders of his cousins, gang boss Anderson “Bougaard” Koeberg and his co accused were this week sentenced by the Western Cape High Court.

The toddler died inside his father’s parked car on 8 July in Komlossy Street while sitting on his uncle’s lap and playing with the steering wheel. At the time it was revealed that the heartless skollies opened fire on the group of children and Tashwill’s mother was struck in the arm as she tried to save her son. Four months, later cops found Anderson in Pollsmoor Prison for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and charged him with Tashwill’s murder.

At the time police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, revealed that the skollie was wanted for five murder and 11 attempted murder cases amid a spate of shootings. On Tuesday, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the case was successfully investigated by Sergeant Hlaole Mmola of the Anti-Gang Unit. Twigg reports: “During the investigation in 2018, the accused who were linked to the child’s murder was caught by police members for being in possession of unlicensed firearms. This built a stronger case against the accused.

“The investigation was centralised and a well prepared case was then presented in court. Based on the evidence presented before court, the accused were found guilty for murder, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.” On Monday, the Western Cape High Court sentenced Koeberg along with Dilion Absolom and Ishmeal English to life behind bars, while Brendon Beakers and Vernil Simons received 20 years and Ebrahiem Moosa 15 years, on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. This is Anderson “Bougaard” Koeberg . Picture: Supplied A high-ranking gang boss who mercilessly killed a one-year-old laaitie from Retreat has been sentenced to life in the mang with his henchmen. Picture: Leon Knipe Twigg adds: “They were all positively linked to the death of the one-year-old and all were declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Tashwill’s family said they were overjoyed and burst out in tears when the sentence was handed down. A 32-year-old relative, who asked not to be named as they still live in fear, told the Daily Voice: “Everyone was crying en hy [Koeberg] het hom vrek geskrik when it came out. “It has been almost six years and at some point we lost faith in the justice system due to the ongoing delays, but in the end we are happy and believe justice has been served.