The Ark City of Refuge in Faure can once again continue to keep thousands of bellies full thanks to the help of Shoprite. The NPO which seeks to restore a person’s dignity and self-respect and to return them to society, received a donation of a new industrial cooking pot, valued at R40 000.

This means that The Ark City of Refuge can continue preparing approximately 3 000 nutritious daily meals for vulnerable individuals in their fight against hunger. Pastor Jack Mahoney says that food scarcity remains a concerning factor. Pastor Jack says: “The need for food assistance in the community remains high and when our old pot started acting up, we were faced with a major challenge.

But thanks to Shoprite’s donation, they can continue to fight the good fight. He explains: “Now, because of Shoprite’s continued assistance, we can remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry.” Shoprite has been supporting The Ark since it started in 1992, as well as through regular donations of surplus food.