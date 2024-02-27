A well-known rugby player from Kraaifontein was shot and killed in what his family says was an inexplicable situation on Sunday. The 15-year-old boy was murdered at the corner of Aandblom and Green Street in Scottsville by unknown gunman who fled on foot.

Unaid Claasen played scrumhalf for the Monument Park High School rugby team. His school as well as Scottsville High were both closed on Monday as shocked teachers and learners tried to come to terms with the tragedy. When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene on Sunday, his family and friends had just finished a prayer over his body.

Tears flowed as everyone helped clean Green Street of his blood after his body was lifted into the mortuary van. Unaid had been sitting in Green Street chatting with friends when a lone gunman walked up to the group and opened fire. A witness says: “He fired and Unaid was hit times, the others were lucky to be unharmed, and in the ensuing chaos nobody noticed in which direction the shooter ran off. Unaid did not have any enemies.”

The 15-year-old boy Unaid Claasen was murdered at the corner of Aandblom and Green Street in Scottsville by unknown gunmen who fled on foot. Picture: Solly Lottering Unaid’s heartbroken father Arnaldo Claasen, 50, says his son was just an innocent boy. The dad shares: “I was at work when they called me to say my son had been shot. He was not a gangster, he was not involved in any of those things. “When we arrived at the scene the police showed us his body, he was shot six times. He tried to defend himself, you can see by the wounds on his hands how he tried to stop the bullets.”

He says his son was a talented sportsman with big dreams. Arnaldo adds: “He played in the under 16 rugby team at his school, Monument Park. He lived for his sport. “On Monday, two schools were shut because of his death, he meant a lot to his team.

"Our family would just like to thank his fellow rugby players for paying their respects and being here, it means a lot to us. "We will always remember Unaid for his smile. We are broken, he was the baby of the family." Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana says Kraaifontein police have opened a murder docket for investigation.

Sukwana reports: “The investigation emanates from the body of a 15-year-old boy who was found with gunshot wounds on Sunday, at about 15:45 in Green Street, Scottsville. “He was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. Circumstances surrounding the incident forms part of the police investigation. “No arrest has been made as yet.”