More than R1 million has been raised for disadvantaged children across South Africa via the Health Care Workers 4 Palestine and the Gift of the Givers Foundation Soles of our Souls school shoes drive. On Saturday, the two organisations held vigils in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Gqeberha in remembrance of more than 10 000 children killed in Palestine since renewed violence started in October 2023.

At the Sea Point Promenade, thousands of pairs of shoes were displayed as a visual representation of the numbers of innocent children killed by Israel. In collaboration with the Gift of the Givers, they dedicating this campaign to honour the memory of over 10,000 innocent children who tragically lost their lives in Gaza. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Nazreena Hassim, committee member of HCW4P SA and a medical volunteer for Gift of the Givers said: “We pay tribute to their precious lives, symbolically and practically, through giving shoes to the needy school children in South Africa. “This gives dignity to children when they go to school, contributing to a ripple of positive change in our communities.”

“We also remember the children who remain in Palestine, many of whom are injured or orphaned and traumatised and who lack access to water, food, shelter, healthcare and education. We want for Palestine’s children the same that we wish for our children.” Gift of the Givers Project Manager, Ali Sablay, says the shoes will be delivered soon. He says at the beginning of each year, they receive requests for help from school principals, especially in rural areas.