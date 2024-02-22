The City of Cape Town has condemned an attack on a security guard and a K9 patrol dog at a construction site on the intersection of Duinefontein Road and Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi on Tuesday morning. The guard has been admitted to hospital, and the dog is also receiving veterinary treatment.

A reward is being offered for information that will assist with the arrest and successful prosecution of the skurke. “The attack happened where our Urban Mobility Directorate is busy with construction work related to the roll-out of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service in the metro south-east,” says Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas. “Over the past few weeks, the contractor has been receiving threats from those wanting to control the subcontracting of services.

“I want to make it very clear that the City will not allow this thuggery, nor will we succumb to those demanding so-called protection money.” The attack happened on site, at around 11.20am. At least five shots were fired at the guard and the K9 while doing patrols on top of the railway bridge. “We cannot make more information public, save to say that the guard is recovering. The K9 was hit by two bullets and is not out of danger yet,” Quintas adds.