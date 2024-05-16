As part of their 60th birthday celebrations, Windermere High School is running a campaign to get street children back in the classroom. Last Wednesday nine children were hosted at the Kensington school with the aim of reintegrating them back into the system.

They did activities such as playing games on computers and interacted with the learners. Principal Craig Leetz says: “Driving in the area during school times it is quite noticeable that the majority of the kids who should be at schools are primary school kids. At the one set of robots there are 10 kids daily who beg for food and money. Lekker: Children played on computers. Picture: Facebook “These are the kids Windermere High hosted. Their ages ranged from 10 to 15. There are others as well that just roam the streets in Kensington and Factreton.”

He said the school plans to run monthly programmes for these kids and others. “For our first engagement with these kids, Limadi Industrial Projects were eager to assist. I hope to have continued support from them as well as any other organisation/company who is willing to come on board. “A few members of the local CPF have assisted in getting these kids to the school. This is quite a task as a number of these kids don’t have a fixed place of abode.