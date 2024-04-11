Residents of Kensington, Acacia Park and Maitland are gearing up to open a community driving school to assist youths in getting a driver’s licence. The project, started by Ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg just over a year ago, has already seen more than 200 residents get their learner’s licence with the help of volunteers who offer free classes.

The initiative, aimed at driving change and helping youngsters be more employable, is now expanding into a driving school, but needs the public’s help. “Last year we started the learners’ classes in Maitland, Factreton and Kensington, and at the time we found that the biggest challenge for most of our youngsters was employment,” says Steenberg. Initiative: Cheslyn Steenberg. Picture supplied “With the help of our volunteer, Jamiela Baker, we were able to set up classes in each community to avoid having those who want to participate, spend money on travelling.

“We were very excited as we have more than 200 residents who passed and now we are moving over to the next phase.” Steenberg said that the grand plan included creating a teaching yard at a local community centre and acquiring a vehicle which the students can use to learn how to drive. “This is about more than employment, it’s about creating an alternative for our youth.

“We are calling on residents and businesses to come out and assist and even if someone is willing to donate a car that we need to fix, we would do that. “Many have passed their learners but now the next step is to get them driving and help them develop so they can go on and become entrepreneurs. “With a licence, they can either join an e-hailing company and work for themselves, do deliveries and many more options.