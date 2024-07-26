A case of culpable homicide has been opened following the death of three people in a three-truck collision on the N1 highway near Touwsrivier Western Cape Government spokesperson, Muneera Allie, says the fiery accident at 8.30pm on Wednesday resulted in the closure of the road until Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said circumstances surrounding the Wednesday night’s horrific smash are under investigation. “According to reports, the accident happened outside Touwsrivier direction De Doorns where three trucks were involved. Upon SAPS’ arrival on the scene, the trucks were already burning. “One of the victims managed to jump out of a burning truck unharmed, and three others burned in the other two trucks,” Van Wyk said.

He said a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation and investigations continue. “The road is open for traffic coming from Cape Town. People going to Cape Town must make use of the R46 Ceres Road,” he said. Van Wyk said anyone with any information about the fatal accident is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Zwelakhe Vayi, on 082 559 4710, 072 181 1706, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

SANRAL Western Region Manager Randall Cable said traffic on the N1 outside Touws River is currently being accommodated via a stop-or-go system following the crash. “Provincial Traffic is on hand to assist road users,” he said. Cable said rescue and recovery teams have been working since Wednesday night to clear the wreckage. “Clean-up operations are still under way, so both lanes can be opened as soon as possible.”