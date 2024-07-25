Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says the 40-year-old suspect was arrested by Law Enforcement officers on Monday after he was piemped.

An alleged gunman from Ottery has been busted after he allegedly claiming he randomly picked up a backpack containing a firearm.

“The Law Enforcement officers received a tip-off on Monday about the location of a gun near Bloemhof Court in Ottery. They went to a backyard dwelling where they found the suspect inside the hokkie with the black backpack.”

Big stock: Ammution. Picture: supplied

She says the officer found a 9mm pistol along with 16 rounds of ammunition and arrested him.

“When he was questioned further by officers, he claimed that he just walked in the road and picked up a bag with a gun. He said he didn’t know what to do with it but admitted to not calling the police.