An alleged gunman from Ottery has been busted after he allegedly claiming he randomly picked up a backpack containing a firearm.
Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says the 40-year-old suspect was arrested by Law Enforcement officers on Monday after he was piemped.
“The Law Enforcement officers received a tip-off on Monday about the location of a gun near Bloemhof Court in Ottery. They went to a backyard dwelling where they found the suspect inside the hokkie with the black backpack.”
She says the officer found a 9mm pistol along with 16 rounds of ammunition and arrested him.
“When he was questioned further by officers, he claimed that he just walked in the road and picked up a bag with a gun. He said he didn’t know what to do with it but admitted to not calling the police.
“He now faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of drugs as he was also caught with a packet of tik.”