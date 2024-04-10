Six non-profit organisations, battling violence against children, have come together to assist Delft as it is a high risk area for youths. Molo Songololo, Connect Network, Waves for Change, Khululeka Grief Support, Assitej South Africa and Childline Western Cape in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund have launched the Girl Power Project in Delft.

Director of Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, says Delft featured in recent crime statistics of Saps top 10 list for murder, assault and contact crime mainly because of gang and domestic violence. Child safety: Patric Solomons. Picture supplied “Girl children are particularly vulnerable and at risk of gender-based violence, harassment and intimidation,” he says. The project aims to improve safety for young people and women in school, at home and in public areas, through empowerment and participation of awareness, prevention and interventions programmes.

Solomons says child safety is everyone’s business. “Unfortunately, many children in Delft do not have ‘responsible parents’ who support them, nurture them, and protect them. “Over 40 percent of children have been abandoned by their biological fathers, and grow up in environments where substance abuse, domestic violence, lack of safety are normalised.

“The Girl Power Project will mobilise girls, children and community service providers to improve relations and responses to ensure safety of girls in Delft.” Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says Delft police are actively involved and support the initiative. “Further be advised that Saps are keen to partner with any individual or organisation to curb crime and enhance public safety, on condition that it is within the ambit of the law, hence our involvement with The Girl Power Project,” he says.