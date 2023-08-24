In celebration of Women’s month, Daily Voice hosted a group of ladies for a coffee and cake date at Against The Grain in Bo-Kaap.
The readers got to meet some of the women who work for your favourite koerant.
The 20 women also had a lot of good things to say about the paper, also sharing how Daily Voice is part of their everyday lives. Mary Stevens from Strandfontein Village said her husband goes out to buy the koerant even when it’s raining.
And Moerida Fernandez from Hanover Park even admitted she is addicted to your skrik vir niks koerant.