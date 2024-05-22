A 32-year-old man was busted for the murder of a police officer.
On 8 September 2022, Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana who was stationed at the Cape Town Central Police Station was shot as he arrived at his home in Samora Machel.
Police spokesperson colonel Andrè Traut said at the time of the incident: “He sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to death at the crime scene. The victim was not armed with his service pistol at the time of the incident and it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm.”
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says the suspect was nabbed on Monday.
“The Hawks' Bellville based National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC) team in conjunction with K9 Unit and Western Cape Flying Squad have on 20 May 2024 arrested a 32-years-old suspect for murder of a police official.
“It is reported that during September 2022, Sergeant Mnatwana arrived at home from work when he was gunned down. The Hawks investigated the matter and on Monday information was received about the whereabouts of the suspect. Information was immediately operationalised and the suspect was eventually arrested.”
The suspect is expected to make his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrates' Court this morning on a charge of murder.
Last year the Hawks arrested Mnatwana’s sister in law who was linked to the murder.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalaseni says: “The case was allocated to the national priority violent crimes team of the Hawks. The team’s probe revealed that Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, married to the deceased’s brother, allegedly hired a hit man to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is the subject of the Hawks investigation.”