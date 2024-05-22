On 8 September 2022, Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana who was stationed at the Cape Town Central Police Station was shot as he arrived at his home in Samora Machel.

Police spokesperson colonel Andrè Traut said at the time of the incident: “He sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to death at the crime scene. The victim was not armed with his service pistol at the time of the incident and it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm.”

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says the suspect was nabbed on Monday.

Killed: Sithembiso Mnatwana. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“The Hawks' Bellville based National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC) team in conjunction with K9 Unit and Western Cape Flying Squad have on 20 May 2024 arrested a 32-years-old suspect for murder of a police official.