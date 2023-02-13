The Hawks have bust a woman for allegedly arranging a hitman to kill her brother-in-law, who was a cop in Cape Town. The 49-year-old suspect, Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, was married to the cop’s deceased brother.

The Hawks are still investigating the motive behind the murder of sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana. Hawks spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Philani Nkwalase said: “The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) team arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana. HAWKS man: Philani. “The police official who was attached to Cape Town Central SAPS was shot and killed on September 8, 2022 in front of his residence at Samora Machel.

“The case was allocated to the NPVC team of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and their further probe revealed that Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, 49, married to the deceased brother, allegedly hired a hitman to kill the police official.” Nkwalase said the suspect was gevang on Friday while the hitman is still at large. “The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks investigation.