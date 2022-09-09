Police have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects who killed one of their own as he arrived home on Thursday morning. Sergeant Sithembiso Mnatwana, 41, died after he was sprayed with bullets by unknown shooters.

He was still dressed in his uniform when the tragic incident happened just before 7am at his home in Oliver Tambo Drive in Samora Machel. The father of two was stationed at Cape Town Central Saps and had been an officer since 2008. His son’s mom Linda Mnanata, 39, says: “While my son was preparing to go to school we heard my neighbours shouting that Sithembiso had been shot.

SCENE: Sithembiso Mnatwana lifeless lyf seen lying in street. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We went to the scene and we found him on the ground and my son and I shook him and I started praying hoping he would wake up but he wasn’t moving.” The hartseer woman says their 15-year-old laaitie found his dad’s cellphone still in his pocket. “He wasn’t robbed of his belongings, he never carried his gun with him, he would leave it at work. We don’t know why he was killed,” she says.

Linda tells Daily Voice they noticed his keys were in the gate padlock. “He was trying to open the gate when he was attacked,” the distraught vrou explains. “The police van was parked a few metres away and he was still in his uniform, which was left red with his blood.”

Linda describes the sergeant as a humble person who was an introvert. “He was always at home whenever he was off-duty. “Even though we were not together anymore he was very good to me and his son. This is a great loss to everyone.”

Police spokesperson colonel Andrè Traut says: “At around 6.45am, a 39-year-old sergeant stationed at Cape Town Central returned home after a 12-hour shift when he was attacked by armed criminals in front of his residence. “He sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to death at the crime scene. “The victim was not armed with his service pistol at the time of the incident and it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm.