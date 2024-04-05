Canal Walk Centre Management are investigating an alleged shoplifting syndicate who reportedly stole designer items worth over R10 000 in one incident. A video of the alleged skelms sent tongues wagging on social media as users identified the main suspect as a well known man from Hanover Park.

In the 30-second clip shared on TikTok, two alleged thieves are seen removing a bag from the winkel in a sneaky manner. Two other suspects appear to be shopping for jackets, apparently to conceal the activities of the two with the bag from the shop assistant. Eye-blind: Suspect passes stolen handbag to accomplicewhile another tries on jacket. Picture screen grabbed According to a Daily Voice source, the person seen grabbing the bag is known for stealing from high-end stores.

“Hy’s ‘n flamboyant van Hanover Park and he is a ou skelm. He is (gay but) not a drag queen and usually uses aunties to help him steal. When we saw the video, we knew it was him but this is the first time we see him using a drag queen. “About two years ago, I went out with him and only when I arrived did I see we are here to steal for him. Hy sit lekker uit and he loves stealing from Woolies. If you go to his house on Labarang, you will just eat Woolworths food. This is his career and he has been doing it for years, this is just the first time he was caught on camera.” Subsequently, shocking voice notes made by the alleged mastermind were sent to the Daily Voice where he openly admits to his crimes and even claims he is working with security guards at Canal Walk.

He admits to “feeling k**” that his friend’s face was captured on the footage and says: “The deed is done. Ek voel net soe k** soos niggie voel because automatically die ding is nou als op haar. “But at the end of the day is nou net die bek koerante en die k** wat die mense praat. If you want to earn a good salary and good money, then they have to join the team by me because ek sort my eie k** uit.” He further says that he is in cahoots with the guards and brags about stealing goods worth R60 000.

“My lyne is gekoppel met elke security binne in Canal Walk. Unfortunately my security could not get the video geblock because the outjie in the video het die video gestuur. It was a public holiday en ek is blonde, ek het R60 000 gepay lag-lag.” In a statement, Canal Walk says: “Our Operations Manager did receive the information. This will be investigated with our security company and we will assist the retailer and the SAPS with any information needed.” It is not clear if the incident was reported to the police.