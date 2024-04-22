A Cape Town woman has become a self-published writer following the successful launch of her first book over the weekend. Author of Till this Night, Nuhaa Bardien, 31, was beaming as seats filled with equally excited bookworms, local authors and supporters for the launch at the Cape Town Central Library on Saturday.

Nuhaa, originally from Belhar but who now resides in Brooklyn, said: “I have always loved books, I loved reading. I used to live at the library when I was younger, throughout high school because it was very close to my school. I used to walk there after school. Launch: Nuhaa at a Q&A at the Cape Town Central Library. Picture: supplied “So I’ve always had a love for books and stories. I didn't know that I had it in me to write a story and then the other day, my best friend told me, ‘you know, you’ve always wanted to write’. And I didnt even realise that so many people knew that.” At the launch, attendees were able to pick her brain on her romance novel, followed by a book signing, while indulging in treats mentioned in the book.

The author said: “I wrote the story, I was going to publish it and my friend wanted to know about the other couple in the book, how they got together because in the second book, they were already an established couple. So I went back and wrote book one and I wrote it in two months, the first draft, it was wild.” Special edition: Author signs copy of her novel for a fan. Picture: supplied Nuhaa was encouraged by her friend to publish it on April 23, commemorated annually as World Book Day and Shakespeare’s birthday. Till this Night follows Savi Ray, a second generation Indian woman living in London, and Theodore “Ted” Montague, who is from a traditional British-English family.

Ray was destined to marry her father’s best friend’s son, Rohan, as it would do well for the business. But matters become complicated when Ray and Montague, from two rival hotel group families, fall in love. Nuhaa said the book is inspired by Shakespeare’s various plays: “I wanted the whole star-crossed (lovers) element, which I loved. I loved the story as it was, but making it kind of inspired by each play, took it up a notch and also meant that nobody was dying… And I didn’t want that for them. They deserve a happy ending.” The book will be available from April 23 on Amazon.