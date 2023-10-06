A school teacher has penned two books to highlight the struggles educators face in the classroom. Hilary Cupido, a Grade 7 educator from Zeekoevlei Primary School, has published Unnoticed Warriors and Mentor Magic.

Hilary, who is also a former learner at the school, says that she wrote the books to explain a teacher’s journey at a public school in the hopes that parents will understand their plight. She says they deal with overcrowded classrooms and children who come from troubled homes, adding that it is difficult for teachers as they have to assist all the learners and cannot just focus on a few. “Stop telling us the learners can’t read because of the teacher, people don’t know what’s happening in the classes,” Hilary said.

PUBLISHED: Unnoticed Warriors and Mentor Magic “There is no help for us, not just the unnoticed learners, but also us, the unnoticed warriors.” She explains that Unnoticed Warriors delves into the struggles and triumphs that educators face as they navigate the challenges of the classroom, while Mentor Magic is more about giving advice to teachers. October 5 was World Teachers’ Day, when educators are celebrated. However, Hillary says there is little to celebrate as they are swamped with work and under-resourced.

“Teachers are moaning and nobody wants to speak up. I think this book is going to speak up for me,” she added. Both books will be launched at a special event in Zeekoevlei Primary’s hall today. The books cost R200 for both or R130 for one. Hilary adds that 15% of the sales will go towards raising funds for a school taxi.