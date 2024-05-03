A Gugulethu man says he was moered and robbed by cops. The 32-year-old who asked not to be named for fear of his safety, says he had to pick himself up from the ground after cops donnered him on Saturday.

He claims the bloody assault took place around 9 pm in Luyoloville in Gugulethu opposite Heideveld train station. “I bought something at the shop when nine vans they pulled me over. The first thing they asked me was, where are the drugs? “I told them I don't have anything and I got out, this is when about seven or eight coloured officers started to hit me,” he explains.

Horrid: Victim’s blood stains. Picture: supplied The mechanic says while he was assaulted behind his Audi Quattro, the cops who didn't have any name tags, stole his money, a R600, and the items he bought at the shop. “I was laying there covered in blood, everything was so blurry but I managed to recognise the number plate. It was coloured officers and two Xhosa guys,” he says. The man suffered injuries to his head, face, and hip.

“I can’t walk, something with my hip isn’t right. It is affecting my job as a mechanic as I can’t move around properly,” Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk confirms that a case has been opened for investigation. “Be advised that the mentioned case number is an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) case registered for investigation. Kindly forward your enquiry to the spokesperson of IPID for a response,” he says.