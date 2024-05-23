Pupils from schools in the Southern Suburbs have been urged to be on the look out for skelms when walking to and from school. This is after the Safe Schools Call Centre reported that learners from Sans Souci Girls' High and Claremont High have fallen victim to cell phone robberies in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, Sans Souci said in a letter to parents that one of its learners had been robbed outside the school's gates. “Despite all our efforts and having 2 men on duty in the drop-off zone an incident occurred this morning where a pupil was robbed outside the gate at 7h46,” the letter read. Vigilant: Millicent Merton. Picture: supplied According to Sans Souci, Newlands has become a crime hotspot, with the school’s learners now being targeted twice in the last two weeks.

“Additionally, four other schools in the area have experienced similar incidents. The police have been notified and will be conducting increased patrols in the area,” the letter stated. WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton says these incidents occurred off school premises. “The WCED Safe Schools Call Centre is aware of one incident involving a learner at Claremont High, and an incident involving a learner at Sans Souci High.

“Since the incidents occurred off premises, the WCED rely heavily on its partners like Saps and COCT Law Enforcement to assist with visible policing and regular patrols in and around these schools,” she says. Police spokesperson, Captain F.C Van Wyk, says no cases have been opened but the station commander of the Claremont Saps has been informed of the alleged incidents. He confirms Claremont Saps will be doing patrols during the morning at different schools to prevent crime.