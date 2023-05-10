A principal from Wynberg was robbed on her school’s premises by three men. The brazen attack saw Erin Groepes, palie at St. Augustine’s R.C. Primary, being robbed by unknown skurke on Monday.

It is believed that Groepes was getting ready to leave the school grounds when she was attacked during school hours. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says Wynberg police are investigating an armed robbery case following the incident in Clare Road. “According to reports, the victim was about to leave the premises of the school when a black Toyota Etios blocked the driveway.

“Three unknown suspects approached the victim and took sunglasses and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene,” Twigg said. No arrests have been made yet. Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, told the Daily Voice that no one was hurt.

“The WCED can confirm that a robbery took place in the parking lot of the school as the principal was about to leave the premises. “The incident allegedly involved three male perpetrators. “Thankfully no one was physically harmed. However, psychological support has been provided to the educator and other witnesses,” she added.

The Wynberg Community Policing Forum has condemned the “heinous crime”. Ansar Salie, CPF chairperson, said: “The CPF strongly condemns all acts of crime, especially when it is aimed at institutions that are there to provide a future for our youth. CONDEMN: Wynberg CPF chair Ansar Salie.Pictures: Supplied “We urge the community to come forward with any information that could be beneficial to the ongoing investigation.

“Should the perpetrators be apprehended, the CPF will push for the maximum penalty.” According to Salie, the CPF is facing several challenges to combat crime in Wynberg. “With the increase of homeless people on our streets, and the fact that the illegal structures they are setting up are being used by gangster elements as hide-outs, it’s making our streets, and the entire neighbourhood unsafe for our residents,” he added.